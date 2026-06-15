Toddler dies after sexual assault near Chennai; 19-year-old arrested

CHENNAI: A three-year-old girl, raped allegedly by a 19-year-old migrant worker from Bihar on Sunday evening in Gummidipoondi, succumbed to multiple grave injuries at the Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai on Monday morning.

The accused, identified as Bibin Manji of Musambur in Bihar, has been booked for murder and offences under Sections 5 and 6 of the Pocso Act. He was employed at a steel unit at the SIPCOT estate near Pudupettai in Tiruvallur district.

According to police, the girl was the daughter of migrant workers from Bihar, and the accused is an acquaintance. According to the child’s mother, the girl was playing near her home around 5 pm on Sunday when the accused started interacting with her. Since the suspect is known to the family, the mother did not object to it.

Police said Bibin lured the child on the pretext of buying snacks, took her to an isolated spot about 200 metres from home, sexually assaulted her, and dumped her in the bushes.