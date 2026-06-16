Court seeks TN govt's reply on plea to fill prison department vacancies

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought counter affidavit from the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking direction to fill vacancies in the prisons situated in Southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

The litigant KR Raja, an advocate from Madurai, stated that the posts of Superintendent (Correctional Services) and the Superintendent (Training and Modernisation) were created under the TN Prison Rules, 2024, for implementation of correctional programmes, rehabilitation measures, welfare initiatives, training policies and the modernisation of prison administration. But the posts remain vacant till date, he alleged.

Similarly, several crucial correctional posts remain vacant in the Prison Department, Raja claimed. “Out of 10 sanctioned posts of Welfare Officer, seven posts are vacant, out of four sanctioned posts of Welfare Officer (Women), all four posts are vacant.

Of the 15 sanctioned posts of Psychologists, four remain vacant,” Raja stated, adding that the shortage of medical officers and staff in prison also continues. A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman directed the prison authorities to file a counter affidavit and adjourned the case.