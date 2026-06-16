Tamil Nadu sets up board to vet transfers of prison staff

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure transparency, the Tamil Nadu Department of Prisons and Correctional Services has constituted a Prison Establishment Board (PEB) to scrutinise transfer and posting proposals concerning prison personnel and recommend action to the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services. An order was recently issued by Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Sandeep Rai Rathore.

As per the order, the board will examine matters related to the transfer, posting and deployment of Grade II warders, Grade I warders, chief head warders, assistant jailers, deputy jailers and jailers. It will also assess vacancy, transfer requests, administrative proposals, manpower requirements and other issues referred by the department.

The Inspector General of Prisons (Headquarters) will serve as chairperson of the board, while the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Chennai Range, will function as member secretary. The Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Madurai Range, and the Superintendent of the Special Prison for Women, Chennai, will be members.

The board will evaluate transfer proposals based on factors, including administrative requirements, institutional security, vacancy positions, prison population, workload, tenure at the present station, medical and spouse grounds, compassionate considerations, and pending vigilance or disciplinary proceedings.