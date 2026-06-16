Leaders condemn the rape and death of toddler in TN's Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: The death of a three-year-old girl, after she was raped allegedly by a 19-year-old migrant worker from Bihar in Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district, triggered widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu. Political leaders strongly condemned the incident, questioned the state’s law-and-order situation, and demanded swift justice for the victim.

Expressing shock over the nature of the crime, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin launched a scathing attack on the ruling TVK government. Describing it as evidence of a complete collapse of public safety under the ‘sofa-model’ administration, he alleged that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has failed to ensure basic security for women and children despite making them a key focus of his election campaign.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also condemned the incident and questioned the effectiveness of the state’s policing machinery. Taking a swipe at the government’s recent initiatives, he asked what the police and the newly-launched Singappen Special Task Force were doing to prevent such crimes. He accused the government of focusing on publicity rather than governance.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, who visited the victim’s family, alleged that more than 48 crimes against women had been reported within the first 20 days of the TVK regime and accused the government of remaining a “mute spectator”.