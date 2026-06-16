Tamil Maanila Congress general secretary Yuvaraja announces resignation from party

ERODE: Fuelling the speculations, M Yuvaraja, General Secretary of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), has officially quit the party. In a letter written to party leader G K Vasan, he announced his resignation from all positions, including primary membership, citing prevailing circumstances.
He told TNIE that he would soon announce his next political move.
M Yuvaraja is one of the key faces of the Tamil Maanila Congress party. A native of Erode, he is a businessman. Before G K Vasan split from the Congress party and started the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), Yuvaraja was known as a supporter of G K Vasan.
Within Congress, Yuvaraja was twice elected as the President of the TN Youth Congress, with the support of GK Vasan. Yuvaraja, who long served as the state youth wing leader of the party, was recently appointed as the party's General Secretary.
The importance of him within the party has never diminished. However, recently, speculation circulated in political circles that he would soon join TVK. Rumours also circulated that he recently met TVK General Secretary N Anand and Minister KA Sengottaiyan regarding this.
At the same time, speculations also circulated that he would travel with K Annamalai. Following this, he has announced his resignation from the party. "I am now in a situation to leave the party, which I have dedicated my time and effort to for the past 25 years.
I express my gratitude to the party leader who allowed me to contest the Assembly elections three times, as well as to all functionaries and cadres who supported me. Leaving a political party is not an easy decision.
However, considering the current circumstances, I am stepping down from all positions, including primary membership of the party," M Yuvaraja, in his letter to G K Vasan said.
Speaking to TNIE, Yuvaraja said, "I have great respect for G K Vasan. No actions taken by the party, including withdrawal from the NDA, are the reason for my resignation. I have taken this decision due to my circumstances. I will announce my next political move after my birthday on June 26. I will definitely not go to DMK."
While he has contested from the Erode West constituency in 2011 on behalf of the Congress, the Erode East constituency in 2021, on behalf of the TMC, and from the Erode West constituency in 2026, he has never secured victory.