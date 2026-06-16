Tamil Maanila Congress general secretary Yuvaraja announces resignation from party

ERODE: Fuelling the speculations, M Yuvaraja, General Secretary of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), has officially quit the party. In a letter written to party leader G K Vasan, he announced his resignation from all positions, including primary membership, citing prevailing circumstances.

He told TNIE that he would soon announce his next political move.

M Yuvaraja is one of the key faces of the Tamil Maanila Congress party. A native of Erode, he is a businessman. Before G K Vasan split from the Congress party and started the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), Yuvaraja was known as a supporter of G K Vasan.

Within Congress, Yuvaraja was twice elected as the President of the TN Youth Congress, with the support of GK Vasan. Yuvaraja, who long served as the state youth wing leader of the party, was recently appointed as the party's General Secretary.

The importance of him within the party has never diminished. However, recently, speculation circulated in political circles that he would soon join TVK. Rumours also circulated that he recently met TVK General Secretary N Anand and Minister KA Sengottaiyan regarding this.