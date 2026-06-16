Tamil Nadu revises crop loan waiver scheme, extends relief to 14.43 lakh farmers

CHENNAI: Following demands from farmers’ associations and political parties, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday announced a revised crop loan waiver scheme under which all marginal, small and large farmers who availed crop loans of up to Rs 75,000 from cooperative banks will receive a full waiver. Farmers with loans above Rs 75,000 will be eligible for a waiver of Rs 35,000 each.

The scheme will benefit 14,43,504 farmers who obtained crop loans from cooperative banks between May 1 last year and February 28 this year.

Earlier, on May 25, the government had announced a waiver of loans up to Rs 50,000 for marginal farmers, a 50 per cent waiver on loans up to Rs 50,000 for small farmers, and a waiver of Rs 5,000 for large farmers with crop loans up to Rs. 1 lakh.

The revised scheme was announced after a section of farmers protested, demanding a complete waiver of crop loans for holdings up to five acres and a 50 per cent waiver for farmers owning more than five acres, in line with the TVK election manifesto.

The financial burden on the state exchequer will rise from Rs 2,044.46 crore to Rs 5,932.23 crore. The number of beneficiaries has increased from about 14.22 lakh under the earlier scheme to 14.43 lakh.