Manamadurai custodial death victim's mortal remains cremated despite protest by family

MADURAI: The Madurai City Police on Wednesday conducted the last rites of R Aakash, who died due to alleged police custodial torture on March 8, at the Thathaneri crematorium in the city. The cremation was held in the presence of his family members, including his parents.

This followed a direction from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday to authorities, including the Collector, Corporation Commissioner, and the Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital, to ensure a dignified cremation of the remains.

The family had refused to receive the body, which had been kept in the mortuary of Government Rajaji Hospital for more than three months. Though Justice L Victoria Gowri had earlier directed the family to claim the body by 5 pm on Monday, they declined. The family contended in court that they would not receive the body unless stronger action was taken against the officials involved.

When police arrived to take the body on Wednesday morning, family members and protesters objected. Police temporarily detained the protesters and shifted the body to the crematorium.