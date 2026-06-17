‘Massive flop paper’: DMK tears into TN govt’s finance white paper

Former TN finance minister and DMK leader Thangam Thenarasu slammed the Tamil Nadu government over its finance white paper, terming it a “total flop” and accusing the ruling dispensation of using the document to conceal “administrative failures and unfulfilled electoral promises.”

The criticism came after Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson released a white paper on the state’s finances, blaming the previous DMK regime led by former Chief Minister M K Stalin for the fiscal situation.

“The financial position of Tamil Nadu has already been explained clearly and in detail during the presentation of the state budget,” Thangam Thenarasu said in a post on social media.