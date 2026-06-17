‘Massive flop paper’: DMK tears into TN govt’s finance white paper

Former TN finance minister and DMK leader Thangam Thenarasu slammed the Tamil Nadu government over its finance white paper, terming it a “total flop” and accusing the ruling dispensation of using the document to conceal “administrative failures and unfulfilled electoral promises.”
The criticism came after Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Marie Wilson released a white paper on the state’s finances, blaming the previous DMK regime led by former Chief Minister M K Stalin for the fiscal situation.
“The financial position of Tamil Nadu has already been explained clearly and in detail during the presentation of the state budget,” Thangam Thenarasu said in a post on social media.
The DMK leader alleged that the present government had come to power by making “firework-like promises” to the public but had failed to fulfil them due to administrative inefficiency.
“Having stepped into deep waters without knowing the depth, this government is now completely unable to fulfill its promises.
To hide the fact that its grand assurances have fallen flat, they generated immense hype around a report released in the name of a ‘white paper, which has ultimately turned out to be a massive flop,” he alleged.
He said that the report was merely an attempt to divert public attention and deflect criticism over unmet commitments. He further alleged that the white paper was released amid fears that citizens could launch protests demanding the implementation of promised welfare measures.
The DMK leader also said that a detailed and comprehensive rebuttal to the report would be issued shortly.
(With inputs from PTI)