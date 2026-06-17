White paper flags Rs 3.18L crore PSU debt in Tamil Nadu, power sector accounts for the lion’s share

CHENNAI: The white paper on the state’s finance presented by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson has pegged the outstanding debt of state public sector undertakings (PSUs) power, transport and civil supplies at Rs 3.18 lakh crore as of March 31 this year. Among them, the debt of the TNEB group increased from Rs 1.67 lakh crore in March 2021 to Rs 2.47 lakh crore in March 2026.

During the period, the department’s accumulated losses rose from Rs 1.45 lakh crore in March 2021 to Rs 1.82 lakh crore in March 2026. Similarly, the accumulated losses of the state transport undertakings increased from Rs 41,826 crore in March 2021 to Rs 72,667 crore in March 2026. The minister assured administrative measures would be taken to reduce losses and improve the financial health of these entities.

According to the white paper, the transport undertakings earn only Rs 25.97 for every kilometre operated, against an expenditure of Rs 78.81, resulting in a loss of Rs 52.84/km.

During 2025-26, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation (TNPDCL) incurred monthly expenditure of around Rs 11,000 crore, while its monthly revenue stood at about Rs 8,500 crore, including Rs 6,000 crore from consumer tariff collections and Rs 2,500 crore in subsidies and grants from the state government.

As a result, the utility faced a monthly revenue shortfall of nearly Rs 2,500 crore, translating into an annual liquidity gap of about Rs 30,000 crore. This gap was bridged through short-term borrowings, delayed payments to power purchase companies, and the deferment of capital expenditure.