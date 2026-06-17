Water supply restored to Karapadi tribal school; memo served to HM, anganwadi worker

DHARMAPURI: After TNIE recently reported on the poor conditions of the Panchayat Union Primary School (PUPS) and drinking water-related issues in Karapadi tribal village in Harur block, the district administration on Tuesday installed two water tanks and served memos to the school headmaster and an anganwadi worker, besides initiating multiple departmental inquiries in connection with the issues.

TNIE, in an article titled "Tribal school in dire straits as rats roam free in noon-meal kitchen" published on these pages last Friday (June 12), reported that the PUPS lacked basic amenities such as drinking water for students and the unhygienic state of the noon-meal kitchen and the store room. The report also mentioned a lack of water supply infrastructure in the tribal village as the open well in the locality lacked a motor. Besides, the anganwadi was allegedly dysfunctional and the headmaster had taken leave without informing respective higher officials.

Following the article, Dharmapuri Collector V Saravanan ordered multiple departmental inquiries regarding the issues. Several district officials from the rural development, school education department, tribal welfare department, anganwadi, and the noon-meal scheme rushed to the village and conducted inspections.