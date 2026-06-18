TVK government’s first Assembly session may see fireworks

CHENNAI: All eyes are on the customary address of Governor Rajendra Arlekar when the first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly begins on Thursday, with expectations about the policy announcements of the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and whether the proceedings will remain free from controversy amid the lingering debate over the rendition of ‘Thamizh Thai Vaazhthu’ (invocation to Mother Tamil) and ‘Vande Mataram’ (national song).

The governor has consistently favoured rendering ‘Vande Mataram’ first at his official functions and had recently raised objections to a partial rendition of the song in the Kerala Assembly.

Since senior ministers in the TVK government have assured that ‘Thamizh Thai Vaazhthu’ will be rendered first in state government events, this practice will also be followed on Thursday.

The governor’s address is expected to outline the TVK government’s policy priorities and major initiatives for the coming years. Among the announcements anticipated are measures to revive the state’s economy, ensure transparent and corruption-free governance, strengthen citizen-centric service delivery, promote the use of AI in governance and introduce welfare measures for the elderly and children, which were part of the TVK’s election promises.