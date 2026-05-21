Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu row resurfaces at Vijay Cabinet expansion ceremony

A fresh political controversy erupted on Thursday after the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu (Tamil invocation song) was rendered last in the sequence of songs during the swearing-in ceremony of newly inducted Tamil Nadu ministers at Lok Bhavan.

The ceremony, held in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as part of his Cabinet expansion, featured Vande Mataram and the national anthem before the Tamil anthem, drawing criticism from Left parties.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to 23 newly inducted ministers, including 21 TVK MLAs and two Congress legislators.

The issue mirrors a similar controversy during Vijay’s swearing-in as Chief Minister on May 10, when Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was recited third, after Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana, despite the convention of beginning Tamil Nadu government functions with the Tamil anthem.

Objecting to the sequence, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the Governor should give precedence to Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu and remain mindful of Tamil sentiments.

"We reiterate that the Governor should pay more attention to prioritising the Tamil Anthem. We respect India's national song and national anthem. But we reiterate that the Governor should give priority to the Tamil anthem," Veerapandian told reporters here.

He clarified that the party was not opposed to the national song or anthem but sought priority for Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu at official government events.

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said that when concerns over the Tamil anthem being sung last were raised with the Chief Minister, Vijay clarified that Vande Mataram would be rendered first at all events attended by the Governor.

(With inputs from PTI)