CPI slams protocol lapse as ‘Thamizhthai Vaazhthu’ pushed to third at Vijay’s swearing-in

CHENNAI: CPI State Secretary M. Veerapandiyan on Sunday took exception to the placement of Thamizhthai Vaazhthu during Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, where it followed Vande Mataram and the National Anthem. Notably, this is the first point of contention raised by the CPI since it pledged support for the TVK-led government just one day prior.

Veerapandiyan in a statement said, "“As per instructions issued by the Raj Bhavan, giving precedence to the song 'Vande Mataram' and placing Tamil in the third position in the programme schedule of the swearing-in ceremony organised by the Tamil Nadu government amounts to a violation of established convention.”

"The CPI leader also said the Tamil Nadu government must explain to the public who was responsible for this lapse. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam must ensure that the Thamizhthai Vaazhthu is accorded primacy. Such an error must not be allowed to continue," he added.

Veerapandiyan said that Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and the Pro-tem Speaker must ensure Thamizhthai Vaazhthu is sung at the start of tomorrow’s Assembly session, with the National Anthem reserved for the conclusion. He further demanded that this protocol be strictly followed at all future government functions and ceremonies.