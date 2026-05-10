‘Governance needs will, not excuses’: MK Stalin responds to CM Vijay’s remarks on State finances

DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday congratulated Chief Minister Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government on assuming office, while cautioning the new administration against attributing financial constraints to the previous regime.
In a statement issued shortly after Vijay’s inaugural address as Chief Minister, Stalin welcomed the immediate announcements made by the new government, including measures relating to free electricity, women’s safety, anti-drug initiatives, and governance reforms.
Referring to Vijay’s remarks that the previous government had “left behind a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and emptied the treasury,” Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s debt remained within the limits permitted under fiscal norms.
He added that the State’s financial position had already been explained in detail during the presentation of the State Budget in February.
“Do not deceive the people who voted for you by attempting to divert attention from governance responsibilities,” Stalin said, asserting that governments required “administrative will and the ability to govern,” rather than excuses regarding finances.
The former Chief Minister defended the DMK government’s record, stating that several welfare schemes had been implemented despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, floods, and financial neglect by the Union BJP government.
The DMK president also referred to Vijay’s election campaign promise that only “practically feasible assurances” would be made to the public.
“Administration is different from campaigning. In the coming days, you too will understand the complexities involved in fulfilling promises made to the people,” he said.
Vijay, in his first address after taking office, had promised a “transparent and corruption-free administration” and announced that a white paper on the State’s finances would be released.
MK Stalin also wished the new government success and expressed hope that Tamil Nadu’s growth trajectory would continue under the new administration.