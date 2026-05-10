‘Governance needs will, not excuses’: MK Stalin responds to CM Vijay’s remarks on State finances

DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday congratulated Chief Minister Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government on assuming office, while cautioning the new administration against attributing financial constraints to the previous regime.

In a statement issued shortly after Vijay’s inaugural address as Chief Minister, Stalin welcomed the immediate announcements made by the new government, including measures relating to free electricity, women’s safety, anti-drug initiatives, and governance reforms.

Referring to Vijay’s remarks that the previous government had “left behind a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore and emptied the treasury,” Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s debt remained within the limits permitted under fiscal norms.

He added that the State’s financial position had already been explained in detail during the presentation of the State Budget in February.