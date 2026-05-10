PM Modi, Kharge extend wishes to Vijay after swearing-in as Tamil Nadu CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated TVK chief C Joseph Vijay after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and said the Centre would continue to work with the state government for the welfare of the people.

Vijay, who also serves as the Legislature Party Leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at a ceremony held in Chennai on Sunday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy.

“Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people,” Modi said in a post on ‘X’.