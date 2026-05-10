PM Modi, Kharge extend wishes to Vijay after swearing-in as Tamil Nadu CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated TVK chief C Joseph Vijay after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and said the Centre would continue to work with the state government for the welfare of the people.
Vijay, who also serves as the Legislature Party Leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at a ceremony held in Chennai on Sunday. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy.
“Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people,” Modi said in a post on ‘X’.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated Vijay on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and expressed confidence that the new government would uphold the state’s long-standing principles of social justice and self-respect.
“On the swearing-in of Thiru TVK Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party and the entire progressive alliance,” Kharge said on X.
He said the formation of the new government reflected the continued relevance of values such as self-respect, social justice, empowerment and rational thought in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. Kharge noted that these ideals were rooted in the legacy of Periyar and Kamarajar.
“Millions of people across Tamil Nadu, especially the aspirational youth, have placed their trust in the TVK.
I am confident that under his leadership, these ideals will continue to guide governance and inspire the nation,” Kharge said.
“Wishing the new government great success in serving the people with compassion, inclusivity, and commitment,” the Congress leader added.
TVK founder Vijay was appointed Chief Minister by the governor on Saturday after securing enough backing to cross the majority mark of 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, bringing an end to prolonged uncertainty over government formation in the state.
In a significant political development, Vijay succeeded in forming the first government in nearly seven decades that is neither led by the DMK nor the AIADMK. After intense negotiations, TVK secured the support of four MLAs from the VCK and the IUML.
The Congress had earlier extended support from its five MLAs to TVK soon after the election results were announced.