Vijay stakes claim with support of 120 MLAs, awaits Governor’s call on swearing-in

The meeting lasted around 40 minutes. Leaders from the Congress and Communist parties also accompanied Vijay during the discussions.

The MLAs supporting the TVK include two MLAs each from the CPI, CPM, VCK and IUML, along with five MLAs from the Congress. The TVK had won 108 seats in the Assembly. However, as Vijay is expected to resign from one of the constituencies he contested and won, the party’s effective strength stands at 107.

VCK announced its decision to support TVK on Saturday afternoon. Earlier in the evening, TVK leader Adhav Arujuna confirmed the development and said that the VCK has formalised its support to Viajay's party. VCK legislature party leader Vanni Arasu also submitted a letter to the Governor declaring the party’s support to TVK.

Soon after this, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), also formally announced its backing for Vijay. The IUML has two MLAs. With the support of the VCK and IUML, the numbers in favour of TVK rose to 120 — two above the simple majority mark of 118 in the Assembly.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, CPM leader K. Balakrishnan, VCK leader Vanni Arasu, and IUML representatives accompanied Vijay during the meeting with the Governor.