Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on Sunday 10 am as VCK, IUML extend support

Ending the five-day-long suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu, the VCK on Saturday declared unconditional support to the Vijay-led TVK, enabling the actor-politician to stake claim to form the government with a clear majority in the Assembly.

Following the announcement, TVK founder-chief Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Chennai and formally staked claim to form the new government.

The swearing-in ceremony for the Council of Ministers, to be led by Vijay, is scheduled to take place in Chennai at 10 AM on Sunday.

The Governor has directed the newly appointed Chief Minister to prove his majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by seeking a confidence vote on or before May 13, according to Lok Bhavan sources.

This was the fourth time Vijay met the Governor since the election results, but unlike the previous occasions, he now enjoys majority support in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Soon after the VCK extended support to TVK, another DMK ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), also announced its backing for Vijay. The IUML has two MLAs.

With the support of the VCK and IUML, the numbers in favour of TVK rose to 120 — two above the simple majority mark of 118 in the Assembly.

Earlier in the evening, TVK leader Adhav Arujuna confirmed the development and announced that the VCK had formally decided to support the party.

VCK legislature party leader Vanni Arasu also submitted a letter to the Governor declaring the party’s support to TVK.

“Victory,” Arujuna said, while thanking the Congress, Left parties and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan for backing TVK, and expressed confidence that Vijay would soon become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the VCK said the party would, for now, extend outside support to the TVK-led government.

Before finalising its decision, the VCK had reportedly considered placing several conditions before extending support, including the continuation of welfare schemes introduced during the previous DMK regime.

The party had also prioritised the continuation of two commissions — one constituted to recommend legislation against honour killings and another examining reservation in promotions for government employees.

Sources further indicated that internal discussions within the VCK also explored the possibility of seeking a share in power, including ministerial positions and even a proposal projecting Thirumavalavan for the Chief Minister’s post with the backing of both the DMK and AIADMK, sources privy to the meeting told TNIE.

It is this proposal that prompted Thirumavalavan to visit DMK president MK Stalin at his Cenotaph Road residence for a consultation.

Stalin was reportedly receptive to the idea, but raised questions about future electoral politics, including in which alliance VCK plans to contest the next elections if both Dravidian majors backed Thirumavalavan for the top post.

The same proposal was also taken to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Sources close to EPS, however, said he outrightly rejected it, noting it would damage his core vote bank.

On Saturday morning, EPS posted in a social media platform X, extending his greetings to the party set to form a new government