AMMK files police complaint alleging TVK forged support letter by MLA S Kamaraj

The AMMK, a constituent of the NDA alliance, on Saturday loged a complaint with the Guindy police alleging TVK chief Vijay used a "forged" support letter by its MLA to stake claim for government formation.

According to Guindy police, the petition was filed by AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran. However, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the matter as of Saturday morning.

The development followed a high-drama midnight visit by Dhinakaran to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Guindy Range.

Speaking to reporters, Dhinakaran accused the TVK of submitting a forged photocopy of a letter to the Governor, falsely claiming the support of AMMK's lone MLA-elect from Mannargudi, S Kamaraj.

"The TVK, which claims to be a 'pure force,' has indulged in forgery and horse-trading," Dhinakaran stated.

He alleged that the party attempted to bypass the anti-defection law by fabricating support.

He further alleged that Kamaraj was "shocked" to see the forged document used in his name.

Earlier on Friday, Dhinakaran had formally extended AMMK's support to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, the TVK has dismissed the allegations as "false news," releasing a counter-video purportedly showing MLA Kamaraj signing the support letter voluntarily.

The Guindy police are expected to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the petition before deciding on the registration of an FIR.

Meanwhile, the TVK has dismissed the allegations as "false news," releasing a counter-video purportedly showing MLA Kamaraj signing the support letter voluntarily.