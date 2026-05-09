AMMK chief Dhinakaran accuses Vijay of horse-trading; meets TN governor, backs EPS as CM

CHENNAI: In a late-night twist, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran accused the TVK of attempting “horse-trading” to secure the support of his party’s lone MLA-elect, S Kamaraj, for government formation. Calling it “a mockery of democracy”, Dhinakaran said he has urged Governor Rajendra Arlekar to take serious note of the developments.

He submitted a letter signed by Kamaraj expressing support for an AIADMK-led government headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami. Talking to reporters after meeting the governor, Dhinakaran said he received the letter around 6.30 pm.

“But when television channels reported that Kamaraj has extended support to the TVK, I was shocked. I got an appointment with the governor and submitted the letter. I requested him to investigate the matter. Either the letter issued in Kamaraj’s name is forged, or horse-trading is taking place. “How can Vijay, who is indulging in corrupt practices to form the government, deliver a clean government?”

Significantly, while explaining what his MLA did, Dhinakaran also admitted that there was an effort to seek an invitation for AIADMK to form the next government. “If the TVK could not prove majority, the AIADMK should be asked to stake a claim for forming the government, and the AMMK should also play a role in that.