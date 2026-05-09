VCK emerges as 'central force' in TN government formation, expected to announce support for Vijay today

The VCK is expected to declare support for actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK on Saturday, ending the over three-day-long tussle and paving the way for the party to obtain a clear majority to form the government in Tamil Nadu.
Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in a stunning electoral debut, has been denied permission to form the government by the Governor, who has been insisting that proof of majority should be provided before a floor test in the Assembly.
Vijay has met the Governor three times since the results for the Assembly elections were announced on Monday.
The party earlier obtained support from the Congress, which won five seats in the Assembly elections as part of the DMK-led alliance.
On Thursday, Left parties extended support to Vijay, upping the prospects for the TVK to form the government.
The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a long-time ally of the Left parties, also followed suit but did not send any letter of support, thereby prompting the Governor to call off the swearing-in ceremony scheduled on Saturday.
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan has already announced that his party's decision would align with the decision of the Left parties. Vijay, who visited senior leaders of the left parties on Friday, is expected to meet Thirumalavan on Saturday.
Tight security arrangements have been made at the office of the VCK in Ashok Nagar ahead of the expected meeting.
VCK leader Vanniarasu, a close aid of the party founder, gave clear indication that the party was keen on getting a share in power, which Vijay is prepared to offer.
He said the party will emerge as a significant political entity holding the central position.
In a post on X, the Arasu said "even if one tries to marginalise or alienate us, we will emerge as a central force," indicating that VCK will be a deciding factor.
Notably, PMK founder S Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Governor to invite Vijay to form the government, noting that it is the duty of everyone to bow to the people's verdict.
"It is the duty of everyone to bow to the people's verdict. This process must not be delayed. An invitation should be extended immediately," he said in a statement.
He also urged the VCK to extend support to the TVK.
"Bearing the current circumstances in mind, I earnestly request my younger brother, Thirumavalavan, to immediately extend his support to TVK and by doing so, he would honour the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu and facilitate the establishment of a new government," he said.
Meanwhile, the AMMK, a constituent of the NDA alliance, on Saturday loged a complaint with the Guindy police alleging TVK chief Vijay used a "forged" support letter by its MLA to stake claim for government formation.
According to Guindy police, the petition was filed by AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran. However, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the matter as of Saturday morning.
Speaking to reporters, Dhinakaran accused the TVK of submitting a forged photocopy of a letter to the Governor, falsely claiming the support of AMMK's lone MLA-elect from Mannargudi, S Kamaraj.
"The TVK, which claims to be a 'pure force,' has indulged in forgery and horse-trading," Dhinakaran stated.
Meanwhile, the TVK has dismissed the allegations as "false news," releasing a counter-video purportedly showing MLA Kamaraj signing the support letter voluntarily.
(With inputs from PTI)