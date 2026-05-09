'All the best': AIADMK chief EPS to party forming new government in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Saturday, extended his greetings to the party forming the government in Tamil Nadu.

This comes amidst the prevailing possibility for the DMK and AIADMK to form a government.

"Candidates representing various political parties contested and won in the recently concluded 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election," Palainswami said in a brief message.

His message is being taken as an indication from Palaniswami that his party may be out of the race for political formations that are taking shape, as TVK struggles to muster the support of 118 MLAs.

Sources said that the AIADMK may be ready to adopt a wait-and-watch attitude, amidst speculation that VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan is holding talks with senior DMK leaders, with the proposal to be made Chief Minister.

Significantly, this message from Palaniswami came after holding discussions with the newly elected party MLAs at his residence. All senior leaders attended the meeting.

When asked about the purpose of the meeting, two senior leaders indicated that there has been a 'gag order' since May 8 to keep themselves away from speaking to the media until further notice.