Governor spells out TVK agenda: Fund fight, social justice survey

CHENNAI: The TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday, through the customary address of Governor Rajendra Arlekar, outlined an ambitious governance agenda that mirrored the position of former Dravidian governments on education and economic sovereignty, while committing itself to transparent administration, economic revival, and eradication of corruption.

The new government also promised to conduct a “social justice survey” soon after the Census and form a “special legal committee” to fight for the funds due from the union government. Reforms in education, industry, law and order, environment, tourism, temple administration, and poverty alleviation were the other focal areas of the address.

After three years, the governor’s customary address was smooth, starting with the ‘Thamizhthai Vaazhthu’, followed by the National Anthem. The governor hailed the rendition of the National Anthem at both the beginning and end of the Assembly session as the dawn of a new era.

The Vijay government, through the governor’s address, conveyed its strong opposition to the National Education Policy 2020, particularly the three-language formula, while promising to introduce structural reforms aimed at providing world-class education to students.

It termed as unacceptable the centre’s position that the release of Rs 3,458 crore due to TN under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan was contingent upon the implementation of the three-language policy.