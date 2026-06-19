Governor spells out TVK agenda: Fund fight, social justice survey

CHENNAI: The TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday, through the customary address of Governor Rajendra Arlekar, outlined an ambitious governance agenda that mirrored the position of former Dravidian governments on education and economic sovereignty, while committing itself to transparent administration, economic revival, and eradication of corruption.
The new government also promised to conduct a “social justice survey” soon after the Census and form a “special legal committee” to fight for the funds due from the union government. Reforms in education, industry, law and order, environment, tourism, temple administration, and poverty alleviation were the other focal areas of the address.
After three years, the governor’s customary address was smooth, starting with the ‘Thamizhthai Vaazhthu’, followed by the National Anthem. The governor hailed the rendition of the National Anthem at both the beginning and end of the Assembly session as the dawn of a new era.
The Vijay government, through the governor’s address, conveyed its strong opposition to the National Education Policy 2020, particularly the three-language formula, while promising to introduce structural reforms aimed at providing world-class education to students.
It termed as unacceptable the centre’s position that the release of Rs 3,458 crore due to TN under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan was contingent upon the implementation of the three-language policy.
State will take steps to make Tamil court language in HC: Guv
The state would urge the centre to delink the release of funds and language policy, Arlekar said. The policy statement also promised to protect TN’s 69% reservation policy, uphold the rights of minorities and secular values, and steps to make Tamil as the court language in the Madras HC, establish a Supreme Court Bench in Chennai, and preserve Tamil’s antiquity.
The governor said the government would move a resolution in the Assembly seeking Tamil Nadu’s due share of financial devolution from the centre and the ‘special legal committee’ would pursue the issue up to the Supreme Court. It would also publish a report on the discriminatory financial devolution and ensure that all dues owed to TN are accounted for and secured.
Asserting that corruption had become rampant in the administrative system, Arlekar said the government was committed to providing an honest, transparent and clean administration. All departmental procurements and public tenders would be brought under stringent monitoring mechanisms, while the role of middlemen and illegal gratification practices would be completely eliminated.
Promising to enforce strict measures to curb irregularities in mining and tax evasion, the governor said the government aimed to ensure efficient and environmentally sustainable exploitation of mineral resources and double the revenue generated from the sector.
The TVK government also voiced its opposition to the Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu Dam, wanted storage level of Mullaiperiyar dam to be raised to 142 feet and opposed Kerala’s attempts to obstruct repair work and construct a new dam.
On public safety, the governor said preserving public peace, upholding rule of law, curbing crimes against women with an iron hand and ensuring a safe environment for women and children would remain the foremost ideals of the government.
The other announcements made by the governor include a New Industrial Policy, upgradation of the single window system to expedite approvals across sectors, setting up of a Tamil Nadu Investor Promotion Commission to provide fast-track approvals to companies investing more than `200 crore or generating employment for at least 5,000 persons, comprehensive sustainable tourism policy to preserve natural resources and ecological balance, establishing Olympic Centres of Excellence with world-class infrastructure, and structural reforms in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to improve the administration of temples.
To create a poverty-free Tamil Nadu, poor families would be identified and assisted through targeted welfare measures, livelihood opportunities and support for self-employment, the governor said.
The address also carried political symbolism. Starting from a quote of former Chief Minister ‘Perarignar’ CN Annadurai, the governor’s address recalled leaders including BR Ambedkar, social reformer ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, former CMs K Kamaraj and MG Ramachandran, and stalwarts Rani Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal.
He said the government would take firm measures to mitigate climate change, increase forest and green cover and protect mangrove forests, wetlands and coastal ecosystems. Annual programmes for maintaining lakes and ponds would be undertaken to improve groundwater levels, while check dams would be constructed to conserve rainwater and prevent excess runoff into the sea.
Highlights of guv’s address
Special legal committee to fight for funds due from union government
Report on discriminatory financial devolution
Formulation of Sustainable Tourism Policy
Introduction of Industrial Policy
Setting up of TN Investor Promotion Commission
Crackdown on illegal mining and tax evasion
Structural reforms in HR&CE dept
Launch of a poverty-free TN initiative via targeted support for poor families
Legal measures over Mullaiperiyar and Mekedatu