TVK government vows corruption-free administration; transparent tenders, caste survey among key initiatives

CHENNAI: Making anti-corruption its principal governance agenda, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government on Thursday announced a series of measures aimed at establishing a clean, honest, and transparent administration in Tamil Nadu.

Delivering his maiden Address in the Assembly, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said the government was firmly committed to rooting out corruption in the administrative system and ensuring transparent governance for the people.

After several years, the customary Governor's Address proceeded smoothly in the Assembly. The session began with the rendition of Thamizhthai Vaazhthu, followed by the National Anthem before Governor Arlekar delivered his address. Traditionally, the National Anthem was rendered at the end of the session.

The Governor announced that all departmental procurements and public tenders would be made fully transparent and brought under stringent monitoring mechanisms. He further assured that the role of middlemen and the practice of illegal gratification, which allegedly prevailed earlier, would be completely eliminated.

Reiterating the government's commitment, the Governor said the administration was determined to overcome all obstacles to provide corruption-free and honest governance, thereby facilitating economic revival in the State. He added that welfare schemes would reach all sections of society and that the government's promises would be implemented in a phased manner after streamlining the State's finances.

On social justice, the Governor announced that the State government would urge the Union Government to undertake caste enumeration along with the ongoing Population Census. Following the completion of the caste census by the Centre, Tamil Nadu would conduct a comprehensive Social Justice Survey.

The Governor said adequate representation for every community remained a fundamental principle of the government's social justice policy.

The announcements form part of the broader governance vision of the newly elected TVK government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, with transparency, social justice, and clean administration forming the core of its policy agenda.

Key announcements