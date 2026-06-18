TVK government vows corruption-free administration; transparent tenders, caste survey among key initiatives

CHENNAI: Making anti-corruption its principal governance agenda, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government on Thursday announced a series of measures aimed at establishing a clean, honest, and transparent administration in Tamil Nadu.
Delivering his maiden Address in the Assembly, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said the government was firmly committed to rooting out corruption in the administrative system and ensuring transparent governance for the people.
After several years, the customary Governor's Address proceeded smoothly in the Assembly. The session began with the rendition of Thamizhthai Vaazhthu, followed by the National Anthem before Governor Arlekar delivered his address. Traditionally, the National Anthem was rendered at the end of the session.
The Governor announced that all departmental procurements and public tenders would be made fully transparent and brought under stringent monitoring mechanisms. He further assured that the role of middlemen and the practice of illegal gratification, which allegedly prevailed earlier, would be completely eliminated.
Reiterating the government's commitment, the Governor said the administration was determined to overcome all obstacles to provide corruption-free and honest governance, thereby facilitating economic revival in the State. He added that welfare schemes would reach all sections of society and that the government's promises would be implemented in a phased manner after streamlining the State's finances.
On social justice, the Governor announced that the State government would urge the Union Government to undertake caste enumeration along with the ongoing Population Census. Following the completion of the caste census by the Centre, Tamil Nadu would conduct a comprehensive Social Justice Survey.
The Governor said adequate representation for every community remained a fundamental principle of the government's social justice policy.
The announcements form part of the broader governance vision of the newly elected TVK government headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, with transparency, social justice, and clean administration forming the core of its policy agenda.
Corruption-free and honest administration as a core objective.
All government procurements and tenders to be brought under a transparent system with stringent monitoring.
Elimination of middlemen and illegal gratification practices.
Economic revival to be pursued through clean governance.
Caste enumeration to be conducted along with the Population Census by the Union Government.
Tamil Nadu to undertake a Social Justice Survey following the completion of the caste census.
Provision of 200 units of free electricity for households consuming up to 500 units per bi-monthly billing cycle.
Establishment of a Special Drug Prevention Force in every district to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu.
Formation of the "Singappen" Special Task Force for the safety of women and children, with 2,545 new posts and an allocation of ₹354 crore.
Closure of 717 liquor outlets located within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.
Stringent measures to eradicate illicit liquor and curb malpractices in liquor distribution and the excise sector.
Crackdown on illegal mining and mineral smuggling, with a target to double mineral revenue.
Crop loan waiver: Full waiver of loans up to Rs 75,000 and relief of Rs 35,000 for other eligible farmers, benefiting 14.43 lakh farmers.
Free supply of silt from lakes and ponds to farmers, potters, and households; 18,274 water bodies notified under the scheme.
Continuation of the Two-Language Policy (Tamil and English) and opposition to the Three-Language Formula.
Opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and efforts to move education from the Concurrent List to the State List.
Legal measures against the Mekedatu project and continued efforts to secure Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu.
Firm opposition to Kerala's proposal for a new Mullaperiyar dam and initiatives to raise the water level of the existing dam.
Continued archaeological excavations at Keezhadi, Adichanallur, and other heritage sites, along with efforts to secure UNESCO recognition.
Target to transform Tamil Nadu into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036 through industrial growth and investment promotion.
Introduction of a new Industrial Policy and establishment of a Tamil Nadu Investor Promotion Commission to attract domestic and global investments.
Expansion of the Information Technology Department to include Artificial Intelligence, with AI being leveraged for governance and public service delivery.
Structural reforms in the HR&CE Department, including an audit of temple properties, computerised accounts, and measures to eliminate administrative malpractices.