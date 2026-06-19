Katchatheevu sovereignty 'settled' under international law: Sri Lankan MP during Chennai visit

Sri Lankan Member of Parliament and Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) leader Rauff Hakeem on Friday asserted that the sovereignty of Katchatheevu is a settled matter under international law and bilateral agreements, saying raising the issue to resolve the ongoing fishermen conflict is not a "prudent approach".
"Prioritising the Katchatheevu issue as an immediate fix the moment a conflict arises is not a wise strategy," Hakeem, who is on a goodwill visit to Tamil Nadu, said.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Hakeem noted that any re-examination of the island's status would require approaching the United Nations, as neither India nor Sri Lanka can unilaterally alter the established international maritime boundary line.
Replying to a query on whether Sri Lanka would consider handing over the islet back to India to resolve the frequent detention of Tamil Nadu fishermen, Hakeem said the Indian government had accepted Sri Lanka's sovereignty over Katchatheevu based on international legal frameworks.
"To change this outside of international law, one would have to resort to a military invasion to capture it, which we know the Indian central government will never do," he said.
Hakeem emphasised that Indian citizens face no restrictions when visiting Katchatheevu for pilgrimage, particularly to the St Antony's Church. He added that the Sri Lankan Navy and local fishermen routinely welcome and facilitate Indian visitors. "The problem escalates into a massive crisis only when there is an encroachment of borders for illegal fishing activities."
Addressing the persistent issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, the MP termed it a critical humanitarian and livelihood crisis rather than a purely legal matter.
He advocated for a joint cooperative society framework combining the fishermen of both nations to find a common ground.
"Many bilateral discussions have taken place and committees have been set up at diplomatic levels. Unfortunately, the solutions have not been successfully implemented on the ground yet. This cannot be solved solely through judicial or legal avenues," Hakeem said.
He underscored the importance of protecting marine resources, pointing out that the use of banned fishing gear and destructive methods remains a core concern for authorities in Sri Lanka.
To alleviate the crisis, Hakeem suggested that the Indian government extend financial subsidies to help Tamil Nadu fishermen transition from traditional coastal fishing to deep-sea fishing vessels.
The Sri Lankan lawmaker also announced that a joint delegation representing all Tamil-speaking political parties in the Sri Lankan Parliament would soon travel to Chennai to collectively meet the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to deliberate on coordinated solutions.
"We have decided against meeting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay individually. A joint delegation comprising all Tamil-speaking parliamentary parties from Sri Lanka will meet him very soon to address these long-standing grievances collectively," Hakeem stated.
(With inputs from PTI)