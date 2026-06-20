DMK MLAs question TN CM’s silence on key public issues

CHENNAI: A question raised by DMK MLAs over Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s silence on issues such as crimes against women and children led to a sharp exchange in the Assembly.

During the debate on the motion thanking the governor’s address, DMK legislators S S Sivasankar and S Austin questioned why the chief minister had not responded to several pressing public issues.

Responding to their criticism, Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the government believed in taking action rather than commenting on every single issue. Citing a sexual assault case involving a schoolgirl in Thoothukudi district, Arjuna alleged that the previous DMK government had failed to act promptly and remained silent on the matter. The minister claimed that the present TVK government had taken necessary action in the case within 30 days of assuming office.

“The CM knows when to speak and what to speak. Our party also knows when to respond,” Aadhav Arjuna said. He added that the government wanted to maintain the dignity of the House.