SC junks bizman's plea challenging legality of ED searches in TASMAC case

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by a businessman challenging the legality of searches conducted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his residence in May 2025 in connection with the alleged money laundering probe linked to the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana upheld the Madras High Court’s decision, saying it was not necessary to review the legality of the ED search since the attachment had already been confirmed under Section 8 of the PMLA and the matter was before the Appellate Tribunal.

The petitioner sought quashing of search and seizure proceedings conducted by the ED at his Adyar residence on May 16, 17 and 18, 2025.

The Madras High Court had junked P R Rajesh Kumar's plea on December 10, 2025, and held that it was unnecessary at that stage to examine the validity of the search proceedings.

The ED's money laundering case is based on multiple FIRs registered by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption concerning alleged corruption in the state-run liquor corporation TASMAC.

(With inputs from PTI)