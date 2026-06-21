Armstrong case: Madras HC denies bail to accused as cops cite retaliation threat

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has denied bail to the accused persons in BSP leader K Armstrong murder case after it was informed that they are facing a serious threat to life.

The submission was made by the police before Justice C Kumarappan when the bail applications filed by some of the accused persons, including K Hariharan, Ponnai Balu and Manivannan, came up for hearing recently.

Citing incarceration since July 19, 2024, following the murder of Armstrong at Perambur on July 4 the same year, the accused sought bail citing more than 600 days of judicial custody.

Government counsel (criminal side) R Ganesh Kumar submitted that the petitioners had hatched the conspiracy to murder Armstrong and attempted to suppress the evidence.

“If they are enlarged on bail, they will face a serious threat to their life due to possibility of retaliation,” he told the court. According to the prosecution, the petitioners face a serious threat to their lives considering the deceased was a prominent political leader.