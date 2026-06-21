DMK calls for live telecast of TN Assembly proceedings

CHENNAI: Alleging that debates on the governor’s address were not being broadcast despite the government’s earlier promise, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday urged Speaker J C D Prabhakar to ensure the live telecast of Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings. TNIE had reported disappointment over the stoppage of the live relay of Friday’s Assembly proceedings.

In a letter to the Speaker, Udhayanidhi said the government had assured that Assembly proceedings would be telecast live in the interest of transparency and democracy. He recalled that a minister had earlier described the resumption of the live telecast as an example of transparent governance and a fulfilment of the chief minister’s promise.

However, Udhayanidhi alleged that the live feed was stopped immediately after the discussion on the resolution moved by the CM against the proposed Mekedatu dam project on Friday. He claimed that the debates on the governor’s address were not telecast, denying the public an opportunity to know the views of their elected representatives.