TN CM Vijay forms three-member commitee to probe ammonia gas leak incident in Tiruvallur

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday ordered the formation of three-member commitee to investigate the ammonia gas leak in Tiruvallur district that killed at least two people and affected more than 60.

The incident happened at St Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited at Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam.

According to police sources, around 120 migrant workers, including women from Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, were staying on the factory premises, where accommodations had been provided by the company within the campus.

The ammonia leak reportedly originated from the seafood processing unit and spread across the premises. Many complained of breathing difficulties, while a few suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose.

The affected workers were rushed to nearby private hospitals for treatment.

Following this, the committee, comprising the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board and the Additional Director of Public Health, has been directed to submit a interim report within 24 hours.

A 30-member team equipped with gas detection devices, personal protective equipment and other specialised rescue gear was pressed into service to assess the impact of the leak, secure the area and assist rescue efforts.

Periyapalayam police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)