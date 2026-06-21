TN Farmers oppose tribunal plan in Mekedatu issue, threaten stir

NAGAPATTINAM: A day after the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution against Karnataka government’s plan to build a dam at Mekedatu, delta farmers on Saturday opposed a provision in the resolution that proposed for the constitution of a new tribunal to adjudicate the dispute. The resolution in the Cauvery dispute was moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and was unanimously adopted by the House on Friday.

Farmers’ associations on Saturday said the tribunal proposal could dilute the TN’s existing rights under Cauvery water award and Supreme Court judgments.

While welcoming the resolution urging the centre not to permit the dam project, leaders of various farmers’ organisations in Thanjavur including Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam and the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee argued that a new tribunal was unnecessary as the existing Cauvery Tribunal award and directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority remain in force.