TVK cadre events at government schools violate SOP

TIRUCHY: The TVK has attracted criticism from opposition parties after some of its functionaries conducted programmes on school premises to celebrate the birthday of party president and CM C Joseph Vijay.

In Tiruchy, TVK functionaries organised a blood donation camp at a corporation school in Karumandapam on Sunday, with party banners and photographs displayed at the venue. A similar event was also held at a primary school in Uppiliyapuram Union, opposite the sub-registrar’s Office, where party banners were prominently displayed on the school premises.

Last week, members of TVK’s East constituency unit distributed food to students at an aided primary school in Marakkadai, and also placed the photo of Vijay. According to sources in the school education department, the programme was conducted with permission of the school management. However, sources said approval had not been obtained from the education department.

In a post on X on Sunday, former school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said political parties must avoid sending functionaries into the campuses, filming reels inside classrooms and involving students in political messaging, stating such activities could distract students and place teachers in a difficult position. We the Leaders founder K Annamalai urged the government to ensure that classrooms and school campuses are not used for political activities. School Education Minister Rajmohan has condemned the use of school premises for political promotion.