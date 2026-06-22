TVK cadre events at government schools violate SOP

TIRUCHY: The TVK has attracted criticism from opposition parties after some of its functionaries conducted programmes on school premises to celebrate the birthday of party president and CM C Joseph Vijay.
In Tiruchy, TVK functionaries organised a blood donation camp at a corporation school in Karumandapam on Sunday, with party banners and photographs displayed at the venue. A similar event was also held at a primary school in Uppiliyapuram Union, opposite the sub-registrar’s Office, where party banners were prominently displayed on the school premises.
Last week, members of TVK’s East constituency unit distributed food to students at an aided primary school in Marakkadai, and also placed the photo of Vijay. According to sources in the school education department, the programme was conducted with permission of the school management. However, sources said approval had not been obtained from the education department.
In a post on X on Sunday, former school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said political parties must avoid sending functionaries into the campuses, filming reels inside classrooms and involving students in political messaging, stating such activities could distract students and place teachers in a difficult position. We the Leaders founder K Annamalai urged the government to ensure that classrooms and school campuses are not used for political activities. School Education Minister Rajmohan has condemned the use of school premises for political promotion.
Besides drawing flak, the actions of TVK members have put the focus on Tamil Nadu School Education Department’s SOP issued in 2024 that bar use of educational institutions for politically linked activities.
Sources said as per the SOP, prior approval must be obtained to hold programmes involving external organisations. It also provides for scrutiny of NGOs, resource persons and other participants through designated committees before they are permitted to engage with students.
A senior officer in elementary education department in Tiruchy said only approved organisations are permitted to conduct educational activities in schools after due verification. “Even educationists and resource persons cannot directly participate in school activities without approval.
Only the headmaster is authorised to display approved photographs within school premises,” he explained. S Sivakumar, former principal of District Institute of Education and Training, Kancheepuram, said the SOP was framed to ensure accountability and protect students from undue influence.
Displaying CM’s photo at govt school ‘not done’: Min
Chennai: Minister for School Education A Rajmohan on Sunday said that displaying a photograph of CM Vijay at a government school in Kancheepuram was “unacceptable”. This comes after TVK members allegedly entered a classroom in Kancheepuram and displayed the CM’s photo. Rajmohan said he had spoken with Minister N Anand. We have instructed members that it is enough to engage headmasters. Action has been initiated against the errant functionary, he said.