‘Framing SOP to expedite cases of crimes against women, minors’: TN govt to Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that it has been working on framing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for expediting the investigations into cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and crimes against women.

The submission was made by Advocate General (AG) Vijay Narayan before the first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan when a petition filed by a rape survivor seeking the court to issue directions for completing trial in cases of crimes against women and children within the stipulated time frame.

“We are in the process of framing the SOP for expediting probe into Pocso Act cases and for crimes against women,” the AG said. He noted it requires fairly substantial upgradation of the infrastructure. “We are planning to have DNA and forensic labs in 5-6 regions,” he said while responding to a query by the bench.

The petitioner is a rape survivor hailing from Andhra Pradesh. She was subjected to the heinous crime on September 29, 2025, in Tiruvannamalai when two policemen – Suresh Raj and Sundar – intercepted the vehicle she was travelling in with her foster mother and uncle before taking her away to a secluded place and perpetrating the crime.