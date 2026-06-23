TVK government opposes BJP's ideology, yet growth is primary focus: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay on Monday asserted that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), remains firmly committed to State autonomy even while adhering to cooperative federalism.

The remark comes against the backdrop of prevailing doubts over the TVK government's relationship with the Centre.

Meanwhile, he also made clear that the TVK would not be part of any 'political camp' and would not compromise on the rights of Tamil Nadu.

"The TVK is ideologically diagonally opposite to the party ruling (BJP) at the Centre. Yet, we will not indulge in blind confrontation on every issue, as the growth of Tamil Nadu is our foremost objective. Also, we will not compromise on our political or State rights. Those attempting to divert people's attention from this stance will not succeed," he said, in his reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address.

Stating that there was no need for the people of Tamil Nadu, minority organisations or parties supporting the TVK to harbour any apprehensions about the TVK’s leanings, Vijay said, "We are a secular party committed to social justice."

Earlier in his reply, Vijay also recalled that the Leader of the Opposition had, in an indirect reference on Monday, described the TVK as 'evil'.

"I would like to tell them this: Devils should not call others evil," he remarked.