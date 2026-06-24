Ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 10 after 18-year-old Odia worker dies at RGGGH

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia leak at St Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports Private Limited in Tiruvallur district rose to ten on Wednesday after an 18-year-old migrant worker succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

The deceased was identified as Subasi Juanga (18), daughter of Balisahi, from Kuntla in Kendujhar district of Odisha. Police sources said she died at around 7.45 am on Wednesday.

Of the deceased, eight are from Odisha and two from Assam.

Officials said the bodies of five victims have so far been sent to Odisha, while arrangements are being made to transport the remaining bodies to their native places.

Several other affected workers continue to undergo treatment at various hospitals in Chennai.