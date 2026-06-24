TN moves SC against Madras HC nod for lamp lighting on Thirupparakundram hill

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order allowing the lighting of a ceremonial lamp on Thirupparankundram hill during the Karthigai Deepam festival.
The petition filed on June 11 challenged the January 6 order of the Madurai bench upholding the single-judge’s order of December 1, 2025, giving directions that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the festival day.
Thirupparankundram, one of the six Arupadai Veedu temples of Lord Murugan, has long been at the centre of disputes over rituals on the hillock. In its earlier order, the HC had held that the traditional lamp-lighting practice must be permitted, directing authorities to ensure public order.
TN counsel B Karunakaran said that the hill is a centrally protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act. He submitted that the lamp lighting could damage fragile rock-cut caves, inscriptions and natural terrain, besides creating crowd management and law and order issues.
TN’s plea said that the HC did not adequately consider the heritage, environmental and security concerns. TN has sought an interim stay on the HC direction pending the appeal’s disposal.
The case arose following a writ petition filed by one Rama Ravikumar and others seeking directions to light the sacred Deepam at the ancient stone pillar on Thirupparankundram hill during the annual Karthigai Deepam festival in November-December.
The HC’s December 2025 order had directed the district administration to facilitate lamp lighting with safety precautions. The Madurai bench observed that the custom was centuries-old and could not be barred without compelling justification.
The dispute now places religious custom against monument protection, with the apex court set to weigh both aspects. It is to be noted that the original petitioner in the Thirupparankundram case,
Ravikumar has also filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the January 6 judgment of the Madras HC which made the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Thirupparankundram hilltop subject to prior consultation and clearance from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the police.