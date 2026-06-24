TN moves SC against Madras HC nod for lamp lighting on Thirupparakundram hill

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order allowing the lighting of a ceremonial lamp on Thirupparankundram hill during the Karthigai Deepam festival.

The petition filed on June 11 challenged the January 6 order of the Madurai bench upholding the single-judge’s order of December 1, 2025, giving directions that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the festival day.

Thirupparankundram, one of the six Arupadai Veedu temples of Lord Murugan, has long been at the centre of disputes over rituals on the hillock. In its earlier order, the HC had held that the traditional lamp-lighting practice must be permitted, directing authorities to ensure public order.

TN counsel B Karunakaran said that the hill is a centrally protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act. He submitted that the lamp lighting could damage fragile rock-cut caves, inscriptions and natural terrain, besides creating crowd management and law and order issues.