Ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 11 after death of one more Odia worker

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old migrant worker from Odisha succumbed during treatment on Thursday, increasing the death toll in the ammonia gas leak incident at a seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur district to 11.

Rica Juang, from Kendujhar district of Odisha, is among the nine migrant workers from the state killed in the incident. Two others are from Assam.

Officials said the bodies of seven victims have so far been sent to Odisha, while arrangements are being made to transport the remaining bodies to their native places.

Several other affected workers continue to undergo treatment at various hospitals in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government also informed that 33 workers from Odisha are currently undergoing treatment at Vels Hospital, Venkateswara Hospital, RGGGH and Stanley Hospital in Chennai. Sources said the condition of around 12 workers from Odisha remains critical.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has ordered an inspection of safety measures in seafood processing units across the state to prevent any such mishap. Reports in this regard have been sought within seven days.