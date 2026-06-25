Ammonia gas leak snuffed out worker’s dream of returning home with brother in October

CHENNAI: Vidyadhar Juanga (Rajesh) spent the past two days sitting in a relief camp outside a hospital in Tiruvallur, unaware that his sister’s mortal remains had reached home in Odisha.

Gumani Juanga, his 15-year-old sister, according to her Aadhar card, left her village in Keonjhar, in the tribal heartland of Odisha, just five months ago to take a job at St Peter & Paul Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd in Kannigaiper, on the promise of a monthly salary of Rs 15,000.

She had dropped out of school after Class 5 to help support the family. Rajesh says a company supervisor persuaded Gumani, along with several other youths from their village, to make the journey to Chennai. Gumani is among the 10 to die after inhaling high levels of ammonia during Sunday’s gas leak at her workplace.

“She was happy here,” Rajesh says. “This was her first job— and it became her last.”