Repeating a lie will not make it true, says Velu after raid

CHENNAI: After the raid by DVAC at former minister EV Velu’s house in Alwarpet concluded, the DMK leader told the media that not even a single rupee was seized from his houses in Chennai or Tiruvannamalai. He alleged that the raid was an act of revenge by the chief minister for questioning him in the assembly on Tuesday during his address.

“They have taken my computer in Chennai to check. When I was a minister, only my press statements, my tour plans and campaign, event photos were stored in the computer,” he told the media.

Further, in regard to the tender allegations, he said tender documents are government documents and they will never be at the minister’s residence. “Only highways DE and SE have the power and the tender documents will be only in their office. No point in searching my house,” he added.

He accused TVK of a vendetta behind the raids. “Day before yesterday, when CM was speaking, he alleged corruption between 2017- 2021. I asked him to speak with evidence. The speaker told us the LoP can talk after CM’s speech. We demanded that when an allegation is made, he should show the proof and then speak, that’s the procedure,” he said.

He added, “In an act of revenge, the TVK government has raided my house. Just because they repeat the lie, it will not become true. I will prove my innocence in court.”