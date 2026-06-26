Tiruvallur ammonia leak: Main labour agent arrested, total arrests rise to four

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur police on Friday arrested the main labour agent in connection with the ammonia gas leak at a private industrial unit that claimed 13 lives earlier this week, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four. Further investigation is underway.

The arrested accused, identified as Suresh, allegedly recruited migrant workers for the company where the fatal leak occurred. Police said he was arrested under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, Suresh had been identified during the initial stage of the investigation. However, he was kept at a private marriage hall along with the other migrant workers until the victims' bodies were identified.

The four people arrested so far are factory owners M. Joseph Jegan (49) of Royapuram and M. Mohan (59) of Tondiarpet, factory manager R. Daniel (70), and labour agent Suresh.

Meanwhile, Tiruvallur district officials on Friday facilitated the return of 62 migrant workers to their home state. Officials said arrangements are underway to send the remaining workers as well.