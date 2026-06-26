TN man kills wife as she ‘demanded alcohol regularly’

COIMBATORE: A 27-year-old fisherman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly poisoning his wife to death during a drunken quarrel, while his father and uncle were also arrested for helping him conceal the body near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district.

The deceased was identified as Maheswari (31), wife of A Anandha Kumar (27), a fisherman from Tiruppur district. Maheswari, a construction helper, hailed from Salem and got married for the second time just a month ago. She separated from her first husband, and her child in her sister’s care.

According to police, Anandha Kumar and Maheswari were habitual drinkers. While staying at a relative’s house near Karumathampatti, the couple consumed liquor on June 23. After an argument, Anandha Kumar poisoned his wife’s drink. Police said she allegedly demanded liquor repeatedly. The suspect disposed of the body with the help of his father and uncle. The trio dumped the body in Noyyal River near Sengathurai.