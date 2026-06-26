'Yet to decide': DMK chief Stalin on fighting bypolls

DMK president M K Stalin on Friday said the party has not yet decided whether it will contest the upcoming Assembly bypolls.

Responding to speculation that he could enter the fray from the Tiruchirappalli-East constituency, Stalin told reporters, "Yet to decide."

The Tiruchirappalli-East seat fell vacant after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay chose to retain the Perambur constituency and resigned his second seat.

Five Assembly seats also became vacant following the resignations of AIADMK rebel MLAs. Former chief minister Stalin, meanwhile, lost the Kolathur constituency in the April 23 Assembly election.

The first batch of resignations came on May 25, when Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), S Jayakumar (Perundurai) and P Sathyabama (Dharapuram-SC) stepped down from the Assembly. Esakki Subaya resigned from Ambasamudram the following day, while C Vijayabaskar vacated the Viralimalai seat on June 16.

All four rebels, except Vijayabaskar, have since joined the ruling TVK. Supporters of Vijayabaskar have also indicated that he is likely to join the party soon.

Bypolls to fill the vacant seats are expected to be held within the next few months.

(With inputs from PTI)