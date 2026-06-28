K Bhagyaraj: Master screenplay writer who etched his name in every frame

Veteran actor-filmmaker K Bhagyaraj, known for being one of Indian cinema’s master scenarists, passed away on Saturday due to cardiac arrest. He complained of chest pain after returning home from a morning walk and was rushed to a private hospital. Efforts to resuscitate him proved futile. He was 73.
Bhagyaraj, who ventured into cinema to become an actor, started off as an assistant director to the legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja in his directorial debut, 16 Vayathiniley (1977). Bhagyaraj was easily the most illustrious filmmaker to come out of the Bharathiraja school of films.
After casting Bhagyaraj in small roles in 16 Vayathiniley and Kizhakke Pogum Rayil (1978), Bharathiraja launched him as a leading hero in Puthiya Vaarpugal (1979). True to the title, Bhagyaraj took a new form, became one of the most successful actor-directors in Tamil cinema history, and created a trail that many have followed since.
In an old interview, when asked why he didn’t try to become an actor straight away without taking the directorial route, he said, “I have the habit of seeing myself in the mirror… and I realised I was just building castles in the air…” After Puthiya Vaarpugal, Bhagyaraj went on to headline and direct 27 films, most of which were runaway successes.
If Bharathiraja knew how to make heroes out of nobody, and took cinema out of the studios into the hinterland, his protégé was a master auteur who brought the magic of cinema into people’s living rooms through stories of relatable underdogs navigating life’s highs and lows.
Throughout his career, Bhagyaraj played various iterations of the guy that we might come across in our neighbourhood. One might not want to be in the shoes of his protagonists, but his stories made for fascinating entertainment. In Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), widely regarded as his seminal work, he plays a single father who is forced to marry a young girl after she falsely accuses him of misbehaving with her.
In the landmark comedy film, Indru Poi Naalai Vaa (1981), he plays one of three friends who undergo humiliation and physical assault trying to woo a woman. In Chinna Veedu (1985), he plays a philanderer who cheats on his wife, gets separated from her, but successfully reunites with her in the finale.
In Andha 7 Naatkal (1981), he plays the role of a struggling musician, who turns down the chance of reunion with his lover forcibly married to someone else, by holding the institution of marriage sacred. His Dhavani Kanavugal (1984) is an almost meta film that talks about dizzying stardom and how love and sacrifice have the power to trump riches. He was gifted scriptwriter who knew when to put a full stop to a scene, when to turn it into a comma to give it a novel denouement, or when to tease out an end.
This was the Bhagyaraj template in which he allowed his audience to vicariously live through the characters he sketched. While there was a fair share of social satire underlying his films, Bhagyaraj was also known for tackling risque themes with levity. This allowed him to skirt around the dual nature of our country where sex is still taboo, and yet, we are the most populated in the world.
Through his films, he made bedroom talk casual. He crafted women who were not afraid to act on their desires, and narrated sex as a matter-of-fact and not as a raunchy tool. Of course, he did go easy on the men, who were, more often than not, allowed to make mistakes and later realise their follies. His women, too, were allowed to make questionable choices and were not relegated to unidimensional characterisations.
As an actor, Bhagyaraj was a pioneer who championed the sidestepping of cinematic masculinity. He might not have been the best dancer or the best action hero of that era, but he didn’t have to. How many real-life people could actually sing, dance, and fight at the drop of a hat? He was seen as the reflection of the ordinary man-on-the-street, and what he could do outweighed what he couldn’t.
The audience felt aspirational when they saw the superstars, but Bhagyaraj made them feel seen on the silver screen. Even the students of the Bhagyaraj school of thought like Pandiyarajan, Parthiban, and V Sekhar told distinctly middle-class stories, each bringing their own flair and signature touch.
Bhagyaraj was a brand. While others needed an entourage and many others to propel them to stardom, Bhagyaraj needed only himself. He believed his writing would be enough to make him a hero, and the audience backed that belief. Such was his own self-belief that, without knowing much Hindi, he directed Amitabh Bachchan in Aakhree Raasta, a remake of Bharathiraja-Kamal Haasan’s Oru Kaidhiyin Diary (1984).
He also directed Anil Kapoor in Mr Bechara, a remake of his very own Veetla Visheshanga (1994). These were rare occurrences, as Bhagyaraj was very content directing films in which he was the lead. In fact, the first time he didn’t direct himself in a Tamil film was his landmark 25th film, Chokka Thangam (2003), headlined by Vijayakanth.
His films were also consistently remade in various languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Such was his self-confidence that he even composed music for a few of his own films, including Aararo Aariraaro, Idhu Namma Aalu, and Gnanapazham, after a purported spat with Ilaiyaraaja, his go-to composer. They reconciled and went on to collaborate in films like Rasukutty (1992) and Oru Oorla Oru Rajakumari (1995).
Bhagyaraj married his Darling, Darling, Darling co-star, Poornima Bhagyaraj, who continues to act in cinema, OTT, and television serials. As a doting father, he also directed films for his son, Shanthnu (Siddhu +2), and daughter, Saranya (Parijatham). While the latter dropped out of a cinema career, Shanthnu is steadily working towards cementing a strong filmography.
Over the past two decades, however, Bhagyaraj has been better known for his acting credentials among newer audiences. He played much-loved characters in films like Unakkum Enakkum (2006), Ninaithaale Inikkum (2009), Uthama Puthiran (2010), Thupparivalan (2017), Dada (2023), and Kuberaa (2025).
Bhagyaraj was also considered very close to former Tamil Nadu CM MG Ramachandran, and in fact, the latter had called him his ‘Kalai Vaarisu’ (My art’s heir). This closeness also saw Bhagyaraj try his hand in politics by starting the MGR Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in 1989.
While the party didn’t see much traction, Bhagyaraj went on to join AIADMK and then even the DMK before retiring from active politics. It was a stark reminder on how popularity and political mileage aren’t always interchangeable.
But politics isn’t what defined Bhagyaraj; it was writing. Bhagyaraj traversed in the grey zones of morality and dealt with the complexities of humanity with unbelievable lightness, and that’s probably why his films stand the test of time and also face constant scrutiny.
His films, with irreverent themes, sensitive examination of society, and everything in between, would continue to be dissected, dissed, defended, and discussed every time they are on a rerun or a newer generation discovers his filmography.
And this legacy, in a way, is the best screenplay Bhagyaraj has written, because all it takes for a full stop in the story of life to be turned into a comma is to just watch one of his movies.
Auteur’s self-belief made him a brand
Bhagyaraj was a brand. While others needed an entourage and many others to propel them to stardom, Bhagyaraj needed only himself. He believed his writing would be enough to make him a hero, and the audience backed that belief. Such was his own self-belief that, without knowing much Hindi, he directed Amitabh Bachchan in Aakhree Raasta, a remake of Bharathiraja-Kamal Haasan’s Oru Kaidhiyin Diary (1984). He also directed Anil Kapoor in Mr Bechara, a remake of his very own Veetla Visheshanga (1994)