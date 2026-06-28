K Bhagyaraj: Master screenplay writer who etched his name in every frame

Veteran actor-filmmaker K Bhagyaraj, known for being one of Indian cinema’s master scenarists, passed away on Saturday due to cardiac arrest. He complained of chest pain after returning home from a morning walk and was rushed to a private hospital. Efforts to resuscitate him proved futile. He was 73.

Bhagyaraj, who ventured into cinema to become an actor, started off as an assistant director to the legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja in his directorial debut, 16 Vayathiniley (1977). Bhagyaraj was easily the most illustrious filmmaker to come out of the Bharathiraja school of films.

After casting Bhagyaraj in small roles in 16 Vayathiniley and Kizhakke Pogum Rayil (1978), Bharathiraja launched him as a leading hero in Puthiya Vaarpugal (1979). True to the title, Bhagyaraj took a new form, became one of the most successful actor-directors in Tamil cinema history, and created a trail that many have followed since.

In an old interview, when asked why he didn’t try to become an actor straight away without taking the directorial route, he said, “I have the habit of seeing myself in the mirror… and I realised I was just building castles in the air…” After Puthiya Vaarpugal, Bhagyaraj went on to headline and direct 27 films, most of which were runaway successes.

If Bharathiraja knew how to make heroes out of nobody, and took cinema out of the studios into the hinterland, his protégé was a master auteur who brought the magic of cinema into people’s living rooms through stories of relatable underdogs navigating life’s highs and lows.