PMK urges TVK-led government to clarify stance on VB-G RAM G implementation

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu to clarify its stance on the new rural employment scheme announced by the Centre --VB-G RAM G-- that replaced the UPA-era MGNREGS.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Ramadoss urged the TVK-led government to clarify whether it will implement the new scheme, which has garnered widespread criticism from the opposition parties, including the Congress, which is part of Vijay's Cabinet.

"Only days are left before July 1, the date on which VB-G RAM G has to be implemented. Only 19 states/UTs have issued notifications to this effect so far. As Tamil Nadu has not made any official announcement regarding its stance, crucial questions have arisen over whether rural labourers in the state will receive employment under this new framework," he said in a statement here.

Stating that the Union government has introduced sweeping modifications to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which previously guaranteed 100 days of work, he said, "The new 125-day employment program is scheduled to come into effect from July one."

"Out of the Rs 95,692 crore allocated across the country for this scheme, Tamil Nadu has been earmarked Rs 7,957.57 crore," he said.