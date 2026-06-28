Tamil identity must for TN's special representative in Delhi, says CPI's Veerapandian

THANJAVUR: Appointing Tamil Nadu government’s special representative in Delhi is the prerogative of the TVK government, but it is advisable to choose a person rooted in Tamil identity and culture, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian told reporters on Saturday. He was referring to the appointment of K Venkata Narayana, producer of TVK founder Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan, to the post.

Stressing on the hardships of farmers, Veerapandian wanted the state government to announce a complete waiver of crop loans and also urged the union government to release pending funds due to Tamil Nadu.

Veerapandian said the CPI would stage demonstrations at district headquarters across TN on June 29, pressing for a crop loan waiver. CPI will also undertake a statewide march from August 6 to 15 to highlight issues concerning farmers, workers and small traders, he said.

Veerapandian also called for the immediate opening of the Mettur dam and reiterated the party’s opposition to the proposed Mekedatu dam. Opposing the proposed sale of 3% stake in NLC India Limited, the CPI leader said the party would soon organise protests.