DG Vaishnav College records 94 per cent pass at PG level

CHENNAI: Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College conducted its 58th graduation day on February 28. Ashok Kumar Mundhra, secretary of DG Vaishnav College declared and opened the graduation day and invited the principal Dr S Santhosh Baboo to deliver the welcome address and present the annual report.

In his address, Baboo presented the academic report and highlighted the key achievements of the institution. A total of 3,159 students graduated this year, comprising 2,592 Undergraduate and 567 Postgraduate students. The institution recorded an impressive pass percentage of 82% at the Undergraduate level and 94% at the Postgraduate level. The principal noted many postgraduate students had successfully cleared competitive examinations such as NET and SET and are currently serving as assistant professors both in the institution and in other colleges.

The chief guest for the ceremony was G Ravi, vice chancellor of Alagappa University. While delivering the graduation address, he told the graduates to cultivate creativity, critical thinking and adaptability. “Dream big, work hard, and success will follow,” he inspired the graduates to strive for excellence in all their future endeavours. He also appreciated DG Vaishnav College for its strong focus on research excellence, which has significantly contributed to its 91st rank in the NIRF.