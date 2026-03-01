DGP Davidson appointed as new DVAC chief

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced the transfer and appointment of several IPS officers. DGP S Davidson Devasirvatham has been appointed as Director General of Police/Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Chennai, while continuing to hold full additional charge of Director General of Police, Armed Police, Chennai.

The appointment comes days after the Madras High Court directed the state DVAC to register a case in the alleged multi-crore scam in the Municipal Administration Department headed by KN Nehru, based on information shared by the Enforcement Directorate. The post had been vacant after Abhay Kumar Singh’s retirement from service on January 31 this year.

IPS officer H M Jayaram was on Saturday posted as Additional Director General of Police/Director of Civil Defence and Additional Commandant General, Home Guards, Chennai, months after he was placed under suspension in connection with a kidnapping case. After his suspension was revoked by the state government last month, he had been on compulsory wait at the DGP’s office.

Inspector General of Police K Bhavaneeswari was posted as IGP (Headquarters) at the DGP’s office in Chennai, while A G Babu was appointed IGP (Modernisation). Deputy Inspector General R Jayanthi was posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tambaram Commissionerate.