KVs may have Tamil as medium of instruction

COIMBATORE: A few schools under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) may adopt Tamil as the medium of instruction on a pilot basis. The apex body, KVS, has initiated steps to identify Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) where Tamil could be introduced. It announced that regional languages will be made a medium of instruction in other KVs based on the outcome and evaluation of the pilot implementation.

KVS regional office in Chennai stated this in its reply to V Eswaran, president of Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam, who sought the introduction of Tamil as a medium of instruction at the KV in Sowripalayam, Coimbatore.In a letter to Eswaran, dated February 23, R Senthil Kumar, deputy commissioner at KVS’ regional office in Chennai, said, “The KVS, while maintaining its status as a special category school system, has initiated steps to identify select KVs where Tamil may be introduced as a medium of instruction on a pilot basis.”

Earlier, Eswaran petitioned the chairman of KVS, Ministry of Education, urging implementation of Tamil as the medium of instruction and a compulsory language subject in the KVs in Tamil Nadu. He pointed out that in accordance with Section 29(2)(f) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act or RTE Act and the NEP, Tamil must be made the medium of instruction in KVs.