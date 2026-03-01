Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sets aside SHRC’s punishment against six cops in 2011 ‘torture’ case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has recently set aside an order passed by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against six police personnel for allegedly torturing four Muslims who were booked by the SS Colony police on charges of throwing the head of a calf inside the RSS office in Madurai in 2011.

In the said order dated November 29, 2021, the SHRC had directed payment of Rs 1 lakh compensation each to the four ‘victims’, besides recommending disciplinary action against the six cops.

Hearing a joint petition filed by the cops challenging the said order, a bench of justices GR Swaminathan and R Kalaimathi noted that a criminal case was pending against the four persons in the same matter, and the trial is underway. The judges referred to Regulation 9(g) (of Tamil Nadu SHRC Regulations, 1997), as per which there is a statutory bar for the commission to inquire into complaints regarding matters which are subjudice before a court or tribunal. But in Para 23 of its order, the Commission had expressed the view that the complainants were illegally detained and forced to admit that they threw the cow’s head inside the RSS office, the judges observed.