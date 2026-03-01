PM Modi to unveil Rs 7K crore worth projects in TN, Pondy on March 1

PUDUCHERRY/MADURAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai on Saturday night for his one-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday. The PM is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects collectively worth over Rs 7,000 crore. He will also visit the Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy Temple in Thiruparankundram and offer prayers.

The PM was received at the airport by Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan. Security has been intensified in Puducherry and Madurai, with drone operations banned during the visit.

Meanwhile, after a controversy broke out on Saturday over installation of rationalist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy’s image at the venue of the NDA meet in Madurai, where the PM is to deliver a speech on Sunday, it was replaced with the BJP’s ‘lotus’ symbol.

According to sources, the conference will witness the participation of all alliance party leaders of the NDA along with the PM at the venue at Madurai’s Mandela Nagar. Organisers, from both AIADMK and BJP, are overseeing the arrangements. Images of former chief ministers CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa have been displayed at the venue.