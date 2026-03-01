Relinquish religion to get ‘No Caste, No Religion’ certificate, rules Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently observed that a person cannot seek a ‘No Caste, No Religion’ certificate without first relinquishing his or her religion as per the rites and submitting proof of the same.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by S Chellamanickam of Sivaganga challenging the rejection of his application seeking issuance of the above certificate in July last year.

Chellamanickam stated in the petition that his parents are Hindus and he wanted the Thirupathur tahsildar to issue him the above certificate. However, the government counsel explained that the tahsildar rejected the application as there was no Government Order for providing such a certificate.

Hearing both sides, the judge asked if the petitioner had relinquished himself from the Hindu religion. Since the petitioner answered in the negative, the judge stated that the petitioner’s request cannot be considered by the authorities unless and until he has relinquished his religion as per Hindu Rites.

Further noting that the petitioner has not submitted any proof for such relinquishment, the judges refused to interfere with the tahsildar’s order and dismissed the petition.

He however added that if necessary application is made by the petitioner, along with proof of relinquishment of his religion, the same may be considered in accordance with the rule, if any, framed. Otherwise, the government can frame the necessary rules and consider the application thereafter, the judge added.